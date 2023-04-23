Sheila S. Black (nee Tucker), beloved wife of the late Alan Black, passed away April 22, 2023. Loving mother of Russell (Rebecca) Black and Joel Black. Devoted grandmother of Taylor and Emery. Dear sister of Evelyn Tucker.
Graveside services will held at 1 p.m. April 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery at 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family will receive friends at the residence following services and interment until 7 p.m. April 24 at 24063 Letchworth Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or the American Cancer Society.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning April 25 on YouTube and under search enter: Sheila S. Black Funeral service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.