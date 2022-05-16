Michael A. Blain, 94, of Beachwood, passed away May 15, 2022.
Born March 2, 1928, in Silce, Czechoslovakia, Mike lost almost all of his immediate family in the Holocaust, except for an older brother and sister.
Saba Mike was almost a mythical superhero to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, colleagues, friends and neighbors. After surviving the Shoah, he made his way to England with a group of war orphans and then eventually to the United States in 1952, where he and his closest friend, Joe Klein, were drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Korea. After going to Rochester Institute of Technology, where he met Sylvia and founded RIT Hillel, he eventually made his way to Cleveland in 1958, where he took a position with the World Publishing Company. After getting transferred to Indianapolis in 1973, Mike launched a new career with Israel Bonds - eventually becoming director for both Indiana and Illinois. Mike was a legendary Bonds professional, not only raising millions of dollars in a small community, but always leading by example in terms of his own deep bonds with the state. Mike was a kind and gentle soul, who made lifelong friends everywhere he went. He and Sylvia were as much in love after 65 years as the day they met.
Mike moved back to Cleveland in 2010 and was a member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue. He loved all things Jewish, Yiddish and Israel related.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sylvia Blain (nee Kramer), of 65 years; children, Rabbi Zvi (Julie) Leshem, Dr. David (Susan) Blain, and Daniel Blain (Miriam Rosenberg); 12 grandchildren, seven of whom live in Israel; 23 great-grandchildren, 20 of whom live in Israel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. May 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will observe shiva from 7 to 9 p.m. May 17, from 8 to 10 a.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. May 18, and from 8 to 10 a.m. May 19 at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. Shiva will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. May 19, 4 to 6 p.m. May 20 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 21 at the residence of Daniel Blain and Miriam Rosenberg, 1679 Roosevelt Ave. in Lakewood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Holocaust Educational Fund c/o Hasten Hebrew Academy, 6602 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260, or Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.