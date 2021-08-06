Martin C. Blake, dearly beloved husband of Carole F. Blake; devoted father of Gary S. Blake, Nancy Blake and Kenneth W Blake; dear brother of Alizah Hochstead (Menashe).
Marty’s great joys were his family, his friends, baseball, handball, boating and travel. He had a strong character, focus and work ethic that helped him navigate immense challenges throughout his life. He was a fighter for others in need and fought hard for his profession as an attorney/CPA.
Despite health challenges he never lost his sense of humor, his compassion and devotion to his family. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at noon Aug. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may view the service at bkbmc.com at noon Aug. 8, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Martin C. Blake, scroll down to join live stream, click on live stream.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will be observing shiva online from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. Please contact B’nai Jeshurun Congregation at216-831-6555 or Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 216-932-7900 for the link.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.