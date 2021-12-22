Harold Blane of Mayfield Heights passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 93.
Born in Cleveland to his adoring parents Joseph and Sara Blane. He was married to the late Betty Blane and Judith (nee Fields) Blane. He was the caring father of Jerry Blane, Bonnie (Michael Baskin), Allen (the late Lisa) Blane, and Earl (Janice) Blane, Marci (Anthony) Reale, Karen (Frank) Ciotti and Jonathan (Dina) Fields; and brother to the late Phyllis (Jack) Zucker. He adored his grandchildren, Jayna (Michael) Metalonis, the late Jeffrey Chelm, Jason Blane, Ethan Blane, Taylor Blane, Jake Blane, Bryan (Meryl) Baskin and Katie (Kamil) Robakiewicz, and great-grandchildren, Theo, Mila, Levi, Isla, Phoebe, Remy and Maea.
He graduated from Glenville High School then served in the Korean War as army intelligence. Harold graduated from Case Western Reserve University. He later married his wife, Judith (nee Fields), in 1995. He became a proprietor of Carpet Mart of Cleveland for 44 years and spent 25 years in Del Ray Beach and Tampa, Fla. Harold enjoyed opera, oil painting, photography, reading and traveling. Harold was a devoted husband and father - he enjoyed being with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s name to the Jewish National Fund.
Private graveside service.
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Care (shapirofuneral.com).