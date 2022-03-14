Jay L. Blaushild, beloved father of Marc (Sherri) Blaushild and Scott Blaushild. Loving stepfather and devoted grandfather. Dear brother of the late Donald Blaushild, Gloria Newman and Renee Betz. Cherished companion to Ruthe Stone, adored uncle and cousin to many.
Services were held March 13 at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will continue to receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. March 14, and 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to InMotion or the Friendship Circle of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.