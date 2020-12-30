Suzanne Blazar (nee Ginn), beloved wife of the late Franklin. Loving mother of James (Nancy) Blazar and Daniel (Alexandra) Blazar. Cherished grandmother of Melinda (Jeffery Boardman) Blazar, Holly Blazar, Lisa Blazar and Andrew (Kelsey) Blazar. Great-grandmother of Tess and Harris Boardman. Devoted sister of the late Lloyd R. Ginn. She was adored by her many nieces and nephews.
Suzanne was a devoted volunteer at both Cleveland Clinic and Montefiore.
Private family services were held. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family is requesting no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to the Suzanne and Franklin Blazar Bookshelf at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or charity of choice.