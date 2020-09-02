Lenore Hollander Bletcher, 95, of Beachwood, passed away Aug. 30, 2020.
Lenore was the beloved wife for 66 years to Arthur Bletcher (deceased); mother of Douglas (Barbara), Laurel (John) Hopwood, Bonnie (David) Krauss and Nancy (deceased); grandmother of Sam Hopwood, Heather (Michael Ward) and Joseph Krauss; and sister of Bernard Hollander (deceased). She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Flora Stone Mather College (now Case Western Reserve University) and the Cleveland Institute of Art.
After being employed as Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s office manager, she became a volunteer extraordinaire. She earned the 2009 Irene Zehman Volunteer Award from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. She
volunteered at the Cleveland Sight Center, recording textbooks, and at the Heights Emergency Food Center. She served as president of the Beachwood Arts Council and Fairmount Temple sisterhood. Lenore was most proud of the group she started which made over 1,000 dolls donated to children living in shelters. She painted every face.
Music was Lenore’s passion. She sang for seven decades in the Fairmount Temple choir. As director of the Belvoir Singers, performed over 500 programs. At age 90, she could be seen directing this choir at nursing homes. At age 95, she could be seen playing piano without music. She felt great joy singing happy songs to children with Down syndrome and observing how delighted they were. She harmonized and believed “our world could use more harmony.”
Contributions can be made to the Hollander/Bletcher Music Enrichment Fund at Fairmount Temple.
Internment was private.