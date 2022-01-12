Michael Stanley Bloch, dearly beloved partner of the late Deborah Killeen; dearest brother of Paul (Carolyne) Bloch; loving uncle of Seth (Dara) Bloch and Todd (Alyssa) Bloch; loving great-uncle.
Michael graduated and played baseball at Kent State University. He was in the halls of fame of the Cleveland Softball League, the Jewish Recreation Council and Cleveland Heights High School. Michael was an accountant for Ullman Electric.
Private family services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. No visitation due to COVID-19. Family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.