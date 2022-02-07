Paul L. Bloch, dearly beloved husband of Carolyne (nee Schultz); devoted father of Seth (Dara) and Todd (Alyssa); and cherished grandfather of Ethan, Flynn, Ellie and Sara.
Paul was predeceased by his parents Jack and Felice and his brother Michael. He was a beloved friend to many.
Paul and Carolyne founded Block Brothers in 1972. They were partners in business and marriage for 56 years. Paul was very active in Shaker Sports as a participant and a longtime supporter. He was best known for his love and commitment to bring happiness to his family.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment at Lake View Cemetery. Friends not able to attend the service may go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Paul Bloch, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends at the home immediately following interment until 8 p.m. Feb. 8, and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9, at 24840 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to Harrington Heart and Vascular Foundation C/O University Hospitals.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.