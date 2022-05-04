It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Carol Blonder on April 27, 2022, in Portland, Maine.
She was the beloved daughter of Shirlee and Erwin Blonder (deceased); loving mother to Henry Barkley (Sophia Gardner) of Portland, Maine, and Max Barkley of Chicago. Carol was a devoted sister to Leslie Blonder (Dr. Jonathan) Tramer and Marilyn Blonder Opas. She was an adoring aunt to Anne Tramer Brownlee (Johnathan), Elizabeth Tramer, and Ilyse Opas.
Carol graduated with a degree in education from Lesley College, a masters degree in social work from Case Western Reserve University, plus she pursued her passion by graduating from the Arizona Culinary School. She was involved in Jewish philanthropy and civic leadership in Cleveland, Nashville, Tenn., and Phoenix. She was a chapter leader and regional co-leader in Phoenix, Dining for Women.
She was greatly loved and will be missed by all her knew her.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.