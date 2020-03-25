Corinne Pearl Bloom (nee Kessler), 90, passed away on March 20, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Zev Bloom, companion of the late Sam Greenstein, devoted mother of Adina Bloom (Zvi) Lewkowicz and Michael (Peggy) Bloom. Loving savta of Ellis and Zanna Lewkowicz, and William and Grace Bloom. Daughter of the late Anna Kessler. Dear sister of Marcia (the late Jack) Melamed, and sister-in-law of the late Miriam and the late Bob Holzer, the late David and the late Beverly Bloom, Shalom and Roz Bloom, Rona and the late Amnon Bloom, Eddy and the late Erika Bloom, Victor and Maxine Bloom, and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Corinne overcame tremendous adversity with grace, humor and fierce resilience. She was an empathetic listener, able to quickly connect with strangers and deeply connect with family, friends and especially her children’s friends who considered her as a second mother.
She was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1929, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. She met the love of her life, Zev, on a blind date set up by her close friend and future sister-in-law, Miriam Holzer. They were married in 1954 and remained constant companions, working side-by-side for many years as principal and school clerk, respectively, at Akiva Hebrew High School in Cleveland.
The family is eternally grateful for the many years of great care and love from her close friend and aide, Lawanda Norton, and for the recent care she received from Cleveland Clinic and the Marcus Rehabilitation Unit of Menorah Park.
As Corinne was a voracious reader and bibliophile, donations can be made in her memory to the Cuyahoga County Public Library Foundation (cuyahogalibrary.org/Donate.aspx) or to a charity of your choice.
The family will have a private burial, but a memorial celebration of her life is being planned for the future.
