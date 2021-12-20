Gerald O. Bloom, “Gerry”, 85, of Chardon, passed away Dec. 14, 2021.
Gerald was born in Cleveland, son of the late Abraham Louis Bloom and Miriam Pearl Bloom. He was an electrical engineer, graduating from Ohio University.
Gerald leaves behind his children, Lisa Smith and Steven Bloom; grandchildren, Justin and Brandon Smith, Jack, Erica and Danya Bloom; Sisters, Eunice Krinsky and Anita Korenstein; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and many Cleveland cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 26200 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights in the Temple Emanu El section.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals, 26801 Miles Road in Warrensville Heights, 216-340-1400 (clevelandjewishfunerals.com).