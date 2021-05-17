Janice Bloom (nee Sateman) born on March 29, 1927, in Cleveland to the late Benjamin and Ida Sateman, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2021. She was predeceased by the love of her life of 60 years, Dave Bloom.
She was the youngest of five sisters, Eva, Rose, Lillian and Mollye (all deceased). She graduated from John Hay High School and worked for the VA until she met and married Dave in 1946. She is survived by their five children, Bev Klein, Michael (Cuca) Bloom, Sheila (Allen) Cohen, Michelle (Michael) Svayg, Eddie (Laurel) Bloom and Brazilian daughter, Vania Guarnieri.
Janice’s life was an inspiration to all who knew her through her commitment to family and community. She was a past president of the Jewish Day Nursery Auxiliary, founding member of the Beachwood Boosters and a past president of the local American Field Service chapter. She also spent her time volunteering at Menorah Park, the Beachwood Community Center and helping out at the family business, Bloom Brothers Supply.
Family was always the upmost importance to Janice. Her commitment to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was endless, through attending their various activities, supporting their accomplishments, and of course hosting her weekly Friday night Shabbat dinners.
Janice has left us with a legacy filled with love and commitment. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shawn (Lucy Perez) Klein, Lisa (Jon) Davis, Hannah (Gavin) Lake, Vanessa (Chase Shick) Smylie, Kenneth (Rebecca Levy) Cohen, Heather (Tom McCaughtry) Cohen, Laura (Dan) Wald, Jeremy (Erin) Goldstein, Brian (Robyn) Goldstein, Brandon (Deborah) Goldstein, Mindy (Matt) Lupo, Shelly (Kevin Bowen) Bloom, Matthew (Taylor) Bloom; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dave and Janice Bloom Scholarship Fund @ Beachwood School Foundation.
Services will take place at noon May 19 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. The family will be sitting shiva from 4 to 8 p.m. May 19 through May 21 at the home of Michael and Cuca Bloom, 875 Tara Road in Aurora.