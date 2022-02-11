Anne E. Bloomberg, beloved sister of the late Joan Sebelin Whitehill. Loving sister-in-law of Charles "Chuck" Whitehill. Dear aunt of Kenneth Sebelin. Cherished daughter of the late Jane and Edward Bloomberg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland's Women's Division, the Animal Protective League or Rescue Village of their choice.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 by going to bkcmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Anne Bloomberg, scroll down to join live stream, click on live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.