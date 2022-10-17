Lori E. Blum (nee Berk), beloved wife of Marc, passed away Oct. 16, 2022.
She was the loving mother of Casey Blum and Alyssa Blum; dear sister of Darryl (Cindy) Berk and Karen (Martin) Hiller; step-sister of Cindy Miller, Penny (Marc) Barron and Jeffrey Scheinberg (Eileen Gallagher); and adored aunt to many. Caring sister-in-law of Barbara and Howard Nearman. Cherished daughter of the late Arlene Scheinberg and Dr. Richard Berk.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Oct. 19 following services and interment until 5 p.m., and again from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19; from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20; and from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the residence of Nadine and John Resor, 5155 Cressmont Road in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream on Oct. 19 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Lori Blum and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.