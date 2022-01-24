Richard J. Blum (1931-2022), a lifelong resident of Cleveland, died of complications of Parkinson’s disease on Jan. 22, 2022.
Called by the nickname “Blos” by many of his friends, he was an outdoorsman who was an early runner, skier, mountain climber, hiker and distance bike rider. He was a loyal Dartmouth graduate of the class of 1953 and a U.S. Marine Corps officer. His energetic life was offset by his curiosity, generous spirit and interest in art and history.
After some years in the family business, he co-founded Blossom Industries, a sales and engineering firm that provided manufacturing solutions to the commercial baking industry. He remained its president until his retirement a decade ago. He subsequently became a consultant in the same industry and oversaw several large projects in the U.S. and U.K. before retiring a second time at the age of 87.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Harriet Warm; his son, Peter Blum; daughters, Anne Blum, Jane (John) DeMarchi, Elizabeth (Duncan) Lonsdale, Johanna Schupf and Katherine (Albert, deceased) Kim. Devoted grandfather of 13 and brother of John (Kathy) Blum.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to moCa Cleveland (mocacleveland.org) or the charity of their choice.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Richard J. Blum, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.