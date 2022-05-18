We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Theodore Blumenfeld on May 7, 2022.
Theodore was born on Oct. 4, 1926, to Carl and Mae Blumenfeld of Cleveland. He graduated from John Hay High School, lettering in football and wrestling as well as being active in theater. He was recruited to spring tryouts as a right guard by his favorite college football team The Ohio State Buckeyes. Instead, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served during World War II on a destroyer in the Pacific.
Upon returning home, he attended Western Reserve on the G.I. Bill, graduating with a business degree. He married his beautiful wife of 66 years Mildred Phillips of Canton on June 12, 1955. Together, they started a family and opened Fields Shoe Store in Ashtabula. He eventually continued a lifelong career as a shoe buyer, working with Edison brothers, Ostrov shoes and eventually moving to Columbus in 1983 to work with Kobackers for the remainder of his career.
Together with Millie, they raised three beautiful children and have four grandchildren. Throughout his life he remained a skilled athlete and was active in his synagogues and many volunteer activities in his community. He remained a lifelong Cleveland sports fan and an avid Buckeye fan. He often tailgated and attended the Band pregame skull sessions and games with Millie late into their 80s.
Most of all, he and Millie were passionate about children with developmental disabilities changing the landscape for them in the late 1960s and 1970s working tirelessly to improve the culture and living conditions in our communities. They were active in participating in educational seminars, including The Ohio State University Nisonger Center.
Theodore is preceded in his death by his parents, Carl and Mae, and his brother, Milton. He is survived by his sister Jean as well as his wife Mildred, daughter Judy (Isaac) Lieber and their son, Elan (Gabi); son, Michael (Sarah) Blumenfeld and their three daughters Hannah, Zahava and Tovah; and his other beloved and special son, Lee Scott Blumenfeld.
Graveside service was May 9 in Columbus.
Donations in Ted’s memory can be made to the James Cancer Research programs through Pelotonia (pelotonia.org/profile/MB0026) or to the Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund at Torat Emet Synagogue (toratemet.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Epstein Memorial Chapel.