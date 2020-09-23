Philip Z. Blumenthal, beloved husband of Linda (nee Platt). Loving father of Mark (Michele) Blumenthal and Howard (Eileen) Blumenthal. Devoted grandfather of Arrie and Zachary. Special "Poppy" to Rafi (Helena, fiancée), and Sivan and Noa Mills. Dearest brother of Helen (Irv, deceased) Berman, Marianne (Donald) Grabenstetter and the late Elliot Blumenthal. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery. For Zoom information, visit bkbmc.com, scroll down to Philip's obituary, select it and click "view livestream" on that page. Family will have Zoom shiva beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Refer to bkbmc.com for more information beginning Sept. 25.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place, the Jewish National Fund or charity of choice.