Ross Irvin Blumenthal passed away April 3, 2021. Ross is survived by his devoted parents Linda (Michael Friedman) Blumenthal and Michael R. Blumenthal; dear brother, Joseph (Susan) Blumenthal and loving sister, Kaitlin (Gregory) Schindler; loving uncle of Leia and Penn; a cherished friend to so many.
Private services for family only will be held at noon April 7 at Lake View Cemetery (please use Mayfield gate). The family will receive friends following services from 3 to 7 p.m. April 7 only at The Four Seasons social room, 26600 George Zeiger Drive in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to AA in honor of Michael Blumenthal.