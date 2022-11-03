Elizabeth Bodner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Oct. 25, 2022, at the age of 89.
Elizabeth was born in Indianapolis to the late Walter E. and Tekla Wolf on Dec. 11, 1932. Elizabeth was a gifted student. Following her 1950 graduation from Short Ridge High School, she was admitted to the prestigious universities of Wellesley and Northwestern. Marriage, however, was her first priority, and she married Robert shortly after graduation. They were married for 35 wonderful years and raised three sons.
Elizabeth had many interests. She was a master bridge player, enjoyed international travel, was a private pilot, published author, served as a museum of art docent and was an instructor at Weight Watchers.
In her later life, Elizabeth went back to college to pursue her degree and graduated from IUPUI at the top of her class. She also embarked on a spiritual journey which included travel to India and becoming a bat mitzvah.
Her family was the centerpiece of her life. She is survived by her brother, Walter E. (Joan) Wolf Jr.; sons, Bruce, Donald (Linda) and Steve (Kelly) Bodner; grandchildren, Robert (Skylar), Daniel, Richard, Molly (Andy), Brooke and Austin; great-grandchildren, Ella, Rory, Charlie and Brooklyn.
Funeral services were held Oct. 28 at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. Burial followed in IHC North Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation or the Hamilton County Humane Society.
Friends may leave a message of condolence by visiting arnmortuary.com.
Arrangements under the direction of ARN Funeral & Cremation Services.