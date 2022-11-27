Marilyn Bogart, 93, passed away peacefully at Menorah Park in Beachwood, on Oct. 30, 2022.
Born Marilyn Louise Schwebel on Dec. 3, 1928, in Providence, R.I., to Ben Schwebel and Faye Schwebel (nee Goodman). She lived in Morgantown, W. Va., and Cochran, Ga., before landing in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1935. Marilyn graduated from Evander Childs High School in 1945. She worked as a secretary until 1950, when she met Donald Bogart (nee Bogatsky) on a blind date. They married the same year and she followed him to Cleveland, where he was an engineer for NASA. They were married for 53 years when Don died in 2004.
They had four children: Carol, Kenneth (who died as an infant), Valerie and Wendy. While raising her family, Marilyn volunteered doing civil rights work through the Panel of American Women, the Green Circle and fair housing organizations. Marilyn and Don were founding members of Beth Israel-The West Temple, where Marilyn taught in the religious school and sang in the choir. Later in life, Marilyn earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work from Ursuline College – qualifying for credits for life experience. Marilyn worked as a research interviewer for the VA with the late Herb Caron. She then worked for the U.S. Census Bureau for 19 years. Marilyn was an avid traveler, gardener and cook. She loved music and theater, and had a stylish flair.
Marilyn is survived by three of her children: Carol (George) Retsch-Bogart of Chapel Hill, N.C., Valerie Bogart (Jerry Wein) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Wendy Bogart of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Sam (Kristy) Bogart and their two children, Talulla Rose Bogart and Thelonious Zbigniew Bogart of Fairview, N.C., Alex Retsch-Bogart of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Andre Bogart Szabo of Brooklyn, N.Y. Marilyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the Bogatsky and Schwebel families and their children. In addition to Don, she is predeceased by her brother, Ivan Schwebel, and sister, Elaine Schwebel.
A Zoom memorial service for Marilyn will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 4. To view the Zoom service, please navigate to bit.ly/3VecX9N to join the meeting.
Donations can be made to Beth Israel-The West Temple (thewesttemple.com/donations/donation-form).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.