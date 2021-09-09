Arline Bognar, age 69, born Jan. 7, 1952, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Arline was the beloved wife of Neil Kaufman. A Lyndhurst native, she was a brilliant and gifted artist as well as a former Tai Chi/balance instructor.
Daughter of the late Gay and Wilma Bognar, she is survived by brothers, James (Jeanie) Bognar, Robert (Toni) Bognar and Thomas (Paula) Bognar, along with cherished nephews and nieces. Daughter-in-law of Ida Kaufman; sister-in-law of Susan Glaser and the late Mark (Remy) Kaufman.
Private family services held graveside at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it beginning Sept. 11 on YouTube (enter Arline Bognar Funeral Service).