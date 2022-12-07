Arthur Bohm, 76, of New York City, passed away Nov. 28, 2022.
Born Sept. 27, 1946, in Czechoslovakia to Eva and Martin Bohm (both now deceased), Arthur’s family immigrated the United States in 1948 and settled in Cleveland in 1949. The son of Holocaust survivors, Arthur lived in Cleveland until 1972, graduating from Cleveland Heights High School. He also received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University. When in Cleveland, Arthur was a member of Taylor Road Synagogue.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Arthur was a CPA that worked for Price Waterhouse, American Brands, Ingersoll Rand and the City of New York.
Arthur loved traveling, reading, exploring new restaurants and participating in New York City cultural events. The husband of Betts Bohm for 23 years, Arthur and Betts hosted and entertained friends and relatives from all over the globe who loved to visit them in Manhattan.
In addition to Betts, Arthur is survived by his brother, Marvin (Lori) Bohm, and nephews, Michael and David Bohm.
Funeral services were held in New York City.
Donations in Arthur’s memory can be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org).