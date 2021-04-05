Marissa "Mary" Borden (nee Kleinman), a Holocaust Survivor. Beloved wife of the late Max. Loving mother of Shirley (Lee) Schloss and Louis (Janet) Borden. Devoted grandmother of Jered Schloss, Jennifer (Brian) Carpenter, Robert (Kirsten) Schloss, Dana (Adam) Karloff and Hallie (Kyle Gilkeson) Borden. Great-grandmother of Maya, Mason, Max, Jolie and Duke. Dear sister of the late Berta.
Private family graveside services will be held April 7 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the U.S. Holocaust Museum.
Friends are invited to view the service beginning April 8 on YouTube (enter Mary Borden Funeral Service).