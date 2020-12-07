Morris Bordman, 96, born June 13, 1924, in Cleveland, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, in Mayfield Heights.
From 1942 to 1954, Morris was enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he saw action in World War II in Japan and the Philippines. He later worked at Seaway Foods.
A member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Morris was a kind, loving husband and loving grandfather. He loved telling stories of his time in WWII and always had a big smile on his face. He was always laughing and was a true friend to everyone.
He was the beloved husband of the late Rhoda Joyce Bordman (nee Pavny). Loving father of Bill Hamburg and Mark (Terri) Hamburg. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Joe) Bridges, Tiffany (Jim) Green, Jacob Hamburg, Josh (Alyssa) Tidy, Angela (Nick, fiance) Rini, Amanda (Stephen) Palermo and Richard (Jennifer) Tidy. Great-grandfather of 19. Dear brother of Bernice Gladstone. Son of the late Harry and Anna Bordman.
Private family services will be held Dec. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Webcasting of service can be viewed at noon at bit.ly/smallchapel. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish National Fund.