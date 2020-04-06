Carol A. Bortz (nee Aaron), dearly beloved wife of David N Bortz; devoted mother of Daniel Isaac Bortz and Aaron C. Bortz; step mother of Brian C. Bortz; grandmother of Isabella; loving daughter of Lois Altschul Aaron (deceased); dear sister of John Aaron and Amy Aaron (Patricia Jenkins).
Carol was a well-known survivor of breast cancer and was an active volunteer at The Gathering Place. She was a director of the Buckeye Community Center and was an actor and board member of the East Cleveland Theatre.
There will be a Zoom service arranged. To participate, please send your e mail address to carolbortzmemorial@gmail.com.
Contributions are suggested to the Gathering Place. Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.