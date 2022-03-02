Tiffany Bossin (nee Lough), beloved wife of Scott Bossin. Loving mother of Lucas Bossin. Dear daughter of Sharon Lough; sister to Tawn (Norman) Hall, Derrick (Donna) Lough and Adam Bossin.
Tiffany, 46, passed away on Feb. 28, 2022. Left to cherish her memory were Ken and Sheila Bossin, Emad and Jayne Ragheb and many more family and friends.
Tiffany grew up in Spencer, Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa and then moved to Cleveland to attend Case Western Reserve University. She obtained a master’s degree in social work and began working for Cuyahoga County, where she met Scott.
Tiffany was diagnosed with cancer within months of their wedding and just after she and Scott found out that she was pregnant. Lucas was born in April 2014.
We know that Tiffany touched so many lives in the short time that she was with us.
The family requests no visitation at this time.
Friends who wish, may contribute to Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Mack & Estelle Bossin Library Fund at Temple Israel Ner Tamid.