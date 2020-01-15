Dr. Bernard Boxerbaum, 93, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in Lyndhurst.
Born in Cleveland on Dec. 28, 1926, to Harry and Ida Boxerbaum (nee Zusman), Bernard lived in Providence, R.I., as a child and teen, where he graduated from high school. He later moved back to Ohio to receive his bachelor’s and Doctor of Medicine degrees from The Ohio State University.
Bernard served in the United States Army between World War II and the Korean War, and worked as a pediatrician at University Hospitals and a professor at Case Western Reserve University.
A member of Park Synagogue, Bernard was devoted to his work and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris Boxerbaum (nee Klein); children, Jeremy Boxerbaum of New York, N.Y., and David Boxerbaum of Mayfield Heights; nieces, Barbara Roman Dorman (Richard), Sheryl (Judson) Kline, Pamela (John, deceased) Breen, Kathleen (Bob) Barcus and Barbara Soh; nephews, Michael (Jennifer) Lash, Jeffrey (Paula) Lash and Jeffrey Klein; and sister, Ruby (Herbert) Lash of Rockford, Ill. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Ida; and brother, Irving Boxerbaum.
Graveside services were held Jan. 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.