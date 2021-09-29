Renee M. Bradley, beloved wife of the late Allen M. Madorsky and the late Harlan Bradley; devoted mother of Jared (Peggy Heine) Klein, Harold (Debra Gressel) Madorsky, Michael (Elizabeth Stern) Madorsky, J. Lewis Madorsky, Susan (Edward Bruggemann) Madorsky and Seth (Laura Brauer) Madorsky; cherished grandmother of 18; and adored great-grandmother of 11; dear sister of S. Lee Kohrman.
A celebration of life to follow at a date to be announced. Services for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Siegal Lifelong Learning, the Shaker Heights Public Library or The Allen Madorsky Fund at the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.