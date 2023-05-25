Brady, Erika

Erika Renee Brady (nee Burress) passed away on May 20, 2023, at the age of 36.
Erika is the dearly beloved wife of Andrew; mother of Carter; daughter of Linda and Jerry Groden, and Susan and Stephen Burress; daughter-in-law of Cindy and Philip Brady; sister of Geoffrey Burress, Benjamin (Crystal) Groden, Jessica (Zackery) Cyrus, Sarah Stull, and Jason and Michael Worth; sister-in-law of Scott (Erika), Heath and Philip Brady, and Kate (Tyler) Booth; granddaughter of Janet and Richard Feigenbaum (both OBM), Petra Block (Marvin, OBM), Carole and Robert Burress (OBM), Marilyn and Harvey Groden, and Veronica and Sam Zingale (both OBM); niece of Janet and Alan Feigenbaum, Judy and Roger Friedman, Scott Burress, Lynn and Joel Groden, Marshelle (Ron) Stoss, Chris (Debbie) Beemiller, Debbie and Frank Zingale, and Robert Zingale; aunt of Callen Burress, Liam, Logan, Owen and Wyatt Cyrus, Jill Groden, Taylor and Alexis Brady, and, Luke Booth. Erika was also loved by many cousins and friends, with a special mention of Jaime Bass, her devoted longtime friend of over 25 years.
Erika was truly devoted to her son, Carter, and spent every moment enjoying his spirited nature and engaging with his love of games and sports. An avid athlete, with skill and passion for all sports, Erika also loved cooking, baking, all types of music, and traveling/vacation. Despite her chronic health challenges, her compassion for all people was constant and selfless. During her numerous hospital stays, Erika always ensured that the medical staff – specifically the nurses, had candy and treats to enjoy during their long hours of work. This led her to obtaining her BSN degree in nursing from The University of Akron. She had an incredible touch and patience for all of those she cared for. She truly touched the lives of everyone she met, and her light will continue to shine through all of her loved ones.
The family of Erika is deeply grateful to the Hospice of Medina County for their amazing care, respect and compassion for Erika and the entire family. Words cannot describe the comfort they provided.
Donations in memory of Erika Brady may be made to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation.