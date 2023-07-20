Lynn Barbara Braff (nee Goldman, born Feb. 7, 1933, to Ida and Louis Goldman, passed away July 18, 2023.
Beloved wife of the late Earle for 66 years. Loving mother of Judy (Marc) Eppler, Todd (Wendy) Braff, David (Niko Christou) Braff and Nancy Braff.
Cherished grandmother of Haley (Gabe) Harvis, Doug (Haley) Eppler and Billy Braff (Lauren Yoder, fiance). Dearest great-grandmother of Lila, June, Henry and Oliver. Loving sister of the late Jerry (Tillie) Gardner and the late Ed (Natalie) Goldman. Devoted companion to Art Glassman and the late Mel Pearlman.
The family thanks Dilla Green for her wonderful care and kindness.
Private services to be held. Family requests no visitation.
Donations in Lynn’s memory can be made to the Braff Center for Animal Law at CSU College of Law online at (csuohio.scalefunder.com/cfund/project/32150) or by check to CSU College of Law (memo Braff Animal Law Center), 1801 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44115
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.