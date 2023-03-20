Malcolm (Abromowitz) Brahms, M.D., loved and loving husband of Evelyn for 74 years prior to her death in 2018; father of Lauren (Robert) Resnik and Jan (Ann Dee) Brahms; grandfather of Andrew (Jamie) Resnik, Jamie (Kevin) Wechter, Lisa Brahms (Sherlock Terry) and Steven (Tamara) Brahms; great-grandfather of Cassidy and Cody Wechter, Max and Julia Resnik, Lily, Emmett and Ida Terry, and Oliver Brahms; and treasured brother-in-law of Jay (Jane) Davis and uncle, passed away at the age of 103 on March 19, 2023.
His three siblings and Evy’s two siblings preceded him in death.
Mal, or Doc as many knew him, born and raised in Dayton, and educated at Case Western Reserve University Medical School was a respected orthopedic surgeon practicing primarily at Mt. Sinai Hospital, caring for countless patients.
Due to his medical skills, Dr. Brahms served as the orthopedic surgeon for Cleveland Browns for 15 years. In his semi-retirement, Dr. Brahms became an expert witness for the government in cases of medical disability up to the age of 95.
A devoted Jew, Malcolm was a proud member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, where he religiously attended the daily morning minyan and weekly Sabbath services.
Malcolm loved celebrating with family, playing golf, watching sports rejoicing with friends, supporting charitable causes and arguing politics. Although his physical strength weakened, his mental clarity remained alert until the end.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. March 23 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Interment will follow at B’nai Jeshurun Cemetery.
Shiva will be observed at the congregation from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 only.
To view the service, visit https://venue.streamspot.com/e1728d50.
A very special expression of thanks to Hannah Leonard, Linda Medley and her staff for their devoted care enabling Malcolm to live at home in his declining years.
Contributions may be made to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.