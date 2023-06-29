Bramson, Jon

Jonathan Bramson, 65, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Devoted son of Edith (deceased) and Jay (deceased); he is survived by wife, Erna; daughter, Dolly; sister, Pamela (Alan), and brother, Michael (Nancy).
He was a graduate of Hawken School and Cornell University. As an adult, he moved to Southern California and to Las Vegas where he was a vice president at Wells Fargo Bank.
Jon left many who loved him for his sharp intellect, sense of humor, honesty, generosity and caring demeanor. He was an all-around sports enthusiast and loved entertaining family and friends at home.
Jon will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts.
A private ceremony will be held at a future date.
Cohen, Jennifer
Jennifer Ruth Cohen, 50, beloved daughter of Paul and Risa Cohen, passed away June 26, 2023.
Much loved sister of Rebecca (Mark) Stephens; cherished aunt of Coleman and Cayenne Stephens. Jennifer is dearly missed by her aunts, uncles and cousins. She is treasured by many friends and colleagues.
Jennifer was brave, courageous, and valiant throughout her eight year battle against cancer. She gave everything to prioritize family and life, even as she faced the toughest of trials. Jennifer, a zealous enjoyer of life, had many passions including love for family, watching sports, cheering for Northwestern and LSU alongside her family, watching HGTV, Food Network and “The Great British Baking Show,” dining with friends, and ongoing dedication to the legal community.
Please remember her love, her laugh, and her being the silliest Aunt Jen possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (chicagosfoodbank.org) or Ascension Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence (healthcare.ascension.org/locations/illinois/ilchi/elk-grove-village-ascension-alexian-brothers-hospice-residence).
Chapel service at 12:15 p.m. June 30 at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights, Ill.
Interment following at Shalom Memorial Park.
For additional information, shiva and a link to view the service online, visit Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (shalommemorial.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home.