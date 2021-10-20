Barbara Braun (nee Udelf), 89, of Los Angeles, passed away Oct. 6, 2021.
A resident of Cleveland for 29 years, Barbara was born in Cleveland on Oct. 12, 1931. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, Barbara earned a degree from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University). She went on to teach at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard Braun; children, David Braun of Los Angeles, Jonathan Braun of Los Angeles, Robert Braun of Los Angeles and Sarah Braun of Philadelphia; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Ruthanne Begun of Los Angeles.
Graveside funeral services were held Oct. 8 at Eden Memorial in Los Angeles.
Donations in memory of Barbara can be made to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger or Temple Valley Beth Shalom in Encino, Calif.