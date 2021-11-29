Jack Braun, dearly beloved husband of Marina; loving stepfather and grandfather; and very dear friend to many.
Minel Jack Braun was born Bucharest, Romania, on Oct. 7, 1947, to Dita and Jacques Braun.
Following his high school education, Jack attend The Polytechnic Institute in Bucharest where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
Originally of German descent, after obtaining his undergraduate degree, Jack moved to Germany to live with his uncle and partake briefly in the family business of antique Persian rug sales. Not long after the move to Germany, Jack won a scholarship to attend Carnegie Mellon University. He moved to Pittsburgh and earned both his master’s degree and PhD from Carnegie Mellon in mechanical engineering.
In 1979, Jack was hired by the University of Akron as a professor in their Mechanical Engineering Department. In his over 40-year career at The University of Akron, Professor Braun accomplished the following positions and received the following honors: presented Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering; multiple time recipient of University of Akron’s Outstanding Researcher of the Year award; associate editor of several international engineering journals; chairman of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for his specialty in the National Fluid Transients Committee; chairman of the University of Akron Faculty Search Committee for the School of Engineering; editor of six technical books in the field of tribology; published over 100 technical journal publications and over 220 international conference publications; and recipient of multiple recognition awards from NASA.
