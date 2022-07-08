Braverman, David

David L. Braverman, loving husband of Bunny; devoted father to Hallie (Rick), Darci (Dan), and Mitchell (Jennie); incredible stepdad to Corie (Dan), Cavett, and Carly (Matt); wonderful Papa to Lily, Jenna, Shayna, Nolan, Connor, Kasey, Valencia and LJ; brother of Ron (Naomi) and Scott (deceased); son of Lillian and Bill (both deceased); brother-in-law of Brian (Patty) and Glenn; loved by many family members too numerous to mention, and his lifelong friend, Harvey (Debbie).
David’s greatest joys were family and fishing. He was recently able to spend a week in June fishing at his favorite spot, Fortune Lake, in Canada. He had been going there since he was a teenager with his own father; a tradition he continued with Bunny and his children.
A small private gathering will be held by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to your charity of choice in David’s memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BKBMC.com for the Braverman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz memorial Chapel.