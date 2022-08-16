Laura Kassoff Bray passed away Aug. 15, 2022.
Dearly beloved wife of William; devoted mother of Morgan (John) McDonough, Kyle (Sai) Bray and Deven (Michael) Michaud; cherished grandmother of Logan, Kellen, Maren and Reza; dear sister of Denise Newman (David, deceased); dearest daughter of the late Mervin and Florence Kassoff; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Laura Kassoff Bray and click on join live stream. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 7 p.m. Aug. 21 and from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the residence of Kyle and Sai Bray, 2637 Ashton Road in Cleveland Heights.
Contributions suggested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609 New York, NY 10036 or Magen David Adom.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Bray family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.