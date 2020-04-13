Estelle Breines, 84, of Pepper Pike, and Clinton Township, N.J., passed away on April 9, 2020, the first day of Passover. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 7, 1936, the daughter of Sanford and Sylvia Goldin Borgman.
Estelle is survived by her beloved Ira, to whom she was married for almost 64 years; by her children Dr. Roxanne Breines Sukol (Rabbi Edward) of Pepper Pike, Eric Breines of Jacksonville, Fla., and Cantor Jacqueline Breines of Newton, Mass.; by her daughter-in-law Deborah Breines of Hartford, Conn.; and by her devoted grandchildren Talia (Andrew) Sukol Karas, Alexsandra Breines, David Breines, Eli Sukol (Holly), Micah Sapir (Channah), Shea Danino, Michael Sanford Danino, Benjamin Breines, and David Danino.
She received her Bachelor’s degree from New York University, her Master’s from Kean College, and her Doctorate from New York University. A master of a thousand crafts, she wrote her dissertation on pragmatism, and a greater pragmatist you would not find. She saw potential in everything, and taught thousands of young occupational therapists to turn mundane household items into valuable therapeutic interventions. A fellow of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and a former president of the New Jersey Occupational Therapy Association (NJOTA), she was proud to have authored numerous books and columns; influenced legislation on third-party coverage for OT services; and educated, mentored, and shared her contagious love for the profession with generations of OTs around the globe. Her memoir was titled
“Brooklyn Roots: A Tale of Pickles and Egg Creams.”
She was an active member of the Belgian Sheepdog Club of America (BSCA) for more than half a century.
The original hipsters, Estelle and Ira ventured first to Long Island and then westward, where they bought a small farm in West Central New Jersey. Their own Shangri-La, it was to become a magical destination for their grandchildren, where Grandma Estelle kept a large vegetable garden and, along with Ira, raised steer, sheep, chickens, French guinea hens, geese, a multitude of cats and dogs, a goat, and her beloved peacocks, whose feathers occupied every available vase in the house.
When guests arrived unexpectedly, she and Ira would lean forward, pull out a leaf from the table, and invite them to “pull up a chair!” In their warmly expansive home, she and Ira embodied the imperative to “Let all who are hungry come and eat.” It is fitting that she died hours after the Passover Seder, when these words are traditionally read.
In keeping with her life, friends who wish are invited to contribute to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank 15500 S. Waterloo Rd., Cleveland, OH 44110.
Graveside services were held April 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery and shared via Zoom. Shiva will also be observed via Zoom. To receive a link, send an email to estellebreinesfuneral@gmail.com.
Further information may be found at BKBMC.com.