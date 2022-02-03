Bruce “Buck” Bresler died peacefully, surrounded by family on Jan. 31, 2022. Buck leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce, and three children, Joel (Laurel) Bresler, Lauren McDaniel, and Mark (Emily) Bresler. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Ian and Julia McDaniel and Alyssa, Anna and Ella Bresler.
Buck was a voracious reader. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, great drum solos and the art of illusion and magic.
Buck was the owner of Illusions Magic and Costumes for 24 years until his second retirement at age 80. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians for over 40 years and had many friends in the magic community. They will honor him with the Ceremony of the Broken Wand. The ceremony will be held at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, followed by the memorial service at 1. Services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Avenues to Independence, Menorah Park or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
To view the livestream at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 6, go to BKBMC.com. Then scroll down to obituaries, and click on obituary of Bruce Bresler.