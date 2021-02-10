Breslin, Barton

Barton L. Breslin, dearly beloved husband of Bobbi (deceased); devoted father of Beth (Mark) Riley and Michael (Amy) Breslin; cherished grandfather of Bryan (Madi) Riley, Drew Riley, Matthew Riley (deceased), and Maxwell and Piper Breslin; loving great-grandfather of Jules, Emily and Hunter; dear brother of Jerry Breslin (deceased); dear companion Phyllis Reiner.
Knowing Bart, you knew everything about him.
Services were held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with an interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.