Harlan Brick, 57 of Mayfield Heights, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022. He was a father, son, brother, nephew and friend. He is survived by his children, Abigail Brick, Alexander Brick and Hayley Brick; his parents, Morris and Sophia Brick; his brother, David (Diana) Brick; his sister, Jessica Brick (Seamus Riley); his great aunt, Frieda Nutter; and his nieces and nephews, Jacob Brick, Hanna Brick, Avi Riley and Micah Riley. Harlan was proud to have been a respiratory therapist and teacher at University Hospitals for 25 years and was the self proclaimed mayor of University Hospitals. He was a friend to all who knew him, with a sense of humor unlike any other and a personality always larger than life. More than anything, his children were his absolute pride and joy.
Due to the pandemic, the service was private for immediate family only. For safety reasons, there will not be a shiva. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Banc. For all who loved Harlan, the family plans to hold a memorial in the spring, to celebrate his wonderful life.