Sophia Brick, 77, of Mayfield Heights, passed away on March 12, 2022. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dearest friend to many. She passed away surrounded by her family.
Sophia is survived by her husband, Morris Brick; her sister, Frieda Nutter; her children, David Brick (Diana) and Jessica Brick (Seamus Riley); her grandchildren, Abigail Brick, Alexander Brick, Hayley Brick, Jacob Brick, Hanna Brick, Abraham Riley and Micah Riley. Her passing closely follows the passing of her beloved son, Harlan Brick.
Sophia was born Sarah on Jan. 5, 1945, in Poland to Mike and Helen Ickowitz. At age 3, the family moved to Haifa, Israel, and lived there until she was 15. In 1960, the family moved to Cleveland, where she established roots and made many lifelong friendships.
Sophia met her husband Morris when he was visiting his father who rented a room at her parent’s house. She was immediately smitten; they were married in 1963 and spent nearly fifty nine years proving they were a perfect match. They went on to have two boys, Harlan and David. When their sons were teenagers, almost out of the house, they were surprised and delighted to have a daughter, Jessica.
Sophie was a Hebrew school teacher for many years at Congregation Bethaynu where she taught with compassion and humor. She was a Realtor and loved “adopting” her clients, treating everyone like family.
Over the years, she nurtured and was uplifted by many beautiful friendships, everyone was welcome at her table. Her life was defined by the relationships she built, the love that she shared. She devoted herself completely to her three children. She reveled in being a grandmother and treasured every moment, bath time to bar mitzvahs, with each grandchild.
Until the end of her life, Morris was by her side and they loved each other unconditionally. She nurtured her friends and family with tender devotion until her last breath. May her memory be a blessing.
Funeral services for Sophia will be held at 10 a.m. March 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service on at 10 a.m. March 18, navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1647227389172370.
Burial at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends until 8 p.m. March 18 at the residence of Deborah Riley, 1025 Worton Park Drive in Mayfield.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Brick family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.