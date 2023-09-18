Paul Brickner, 83, passed away on Sept. 10, 2023, at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Paul was a Cleveland resident for 50-years. He attended Western Reserve Law School, now Case Western Reserve School of Law, in Cleveland where he received his Juris Doctor.
He served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and was a retired Colonel.
Paul worked for the Social Security Administration as a U.S. Administrative Law Judge.
He will be buried on Sept. 27 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.