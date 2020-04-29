Joan F. Brodax, wife of the late Albert Brodax died on April 25, 2020, at age 90 in Connecticut.
She is predeceased by her loving older sisters Ros and Helen, and is survived by her three children: Douglas (Jill), Jessica (David) and Daniel (Susan), as well as her six grandchildren: Carly, Max, Molly, Julia, Luke and Sam.
Joan was born in New York. She attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where she met Al Brodax, and they married in 1951. They moved to Westport, Conn., and raised a family.
Joan went back to school at age 47, and obtained her Master of Social Work degree. After which, she enjoyed her own fruitful career as a psychiatric social worker. She was revered for her work in interpersonal family dynamics. Her skill set enabled her to successfully connect with very troubled adolescents and redirect them to embarking on productive lives.
Given these times there will be a Zoom service in the weeks to come.