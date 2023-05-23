David Lee Brode, 56, of Boulder, Colo., passed away May 22, 2023.
Born in Detroit on May 30, 1966, to Liela and Sid Brode, David graduated from Shaker Heights High School, class of 1984. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Self employed for over 30 years, David enjoyed a long career as an economic modeler and advising businesses financially. A member of Neve Kodseh in Boulder, David served as treasurer of the synagogue. He loved skiing, rock climbing and weight lifting.
David was outrageously smart, had a sharp sense of humor and a big heart. He was one of those people who genuinely lived life to the fullest-skiing, rock climbing, running, weightlifting, passionate about his work and passionate about his play. He had deep relationships, both professional and personal, that spanned decades. He danced with everything he had at simchas, and held us tight in the hard times.
His memory will forever be a blessing, and his absence will leave us forever changed.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Eleanor; children, Zach of Boulder, Emma of Montreal, Quebec, and Zoe of Tel Aviv, Israel; step-children, Jacob, Ruthie, and Oliver Pechersky of Boulder; siblings, Debra (Moshe) Kershner of Jerusalem and Michelle (David Kroopkin) Brode of Seattle; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who are like family.
Funeral services will be held on May 24 in Boulder. Cleveland shiva hours will be from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 28, May 29 and May 30 at the home of Liela and Sid Brode at 3825-2 Lander Road in Orange.
Donations in memory of David can be made to TRU Hospice (trucare.org/giving-back/ways-to-donate), Magen David Adom or the American Civil Liberties Union.