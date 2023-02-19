Flora Brodsky (nee Rosen), beloved wife of the late Sidney, passed away Feb. 17, 2023.
Loving mother of David (Tracy) Brodsky and Steven Brodsky. Cherished grandmother of Justin and Alyssa. Devoted sister of Harvey (Chris) Rosen and Joyce (Jeff) Campbell.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. David Brodsky, 195 Meadowood Lane in Moreland Hills after the service until 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
Contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.