Helen Brodsky (nee Berkowitz), age 97, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Helen is the beloved wife of the late Lester M. Brodsky; devoted and cherished mother of Sheldon (Beverly) Brodsky, Jerry (Cindy) Brodsky and Lauren (Yosi) Ouziel; adored grandmother of Lisa Brodsky, David Brodsky, Faith (Bob) Racusin, Seth (Amy) Brodsky, Michael Ouziel and Ariel Ouziel; dearest great grandmother of Lazar and Sari Racusin and Shayna Brodsky; dear sister of the following deceased, Sanford and Abe Berkley, Sol and Julius Berkovitz.
Services will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following interment at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, 23749 Cedar Rd, Beachwood 44122, until 8 p.m., and Feb. 3 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Brodsky will receive friends February 9 from 6-8 p.m. and February 10 from 2-4 p.m. at 5180 River Trail, Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to The R. H. Myers Apartments or Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue.