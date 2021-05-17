Renee Joyce Brodsky (nee Cohen), 89, of Cleveland, passed away May 17, 2021.
Born July 14, 1931, in Cleveland to Irving and Rose Cohen, Renee graduated from John Adams High School. She is survived by her children, Neil (Cindy), Randy and Susan (Richard); grandchildren, Brittany (Matt), Erin (Kimberly), Jessica (Thomas), Braden (Lauren), CJ and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Natalie, Nora, Elliott, Graham and Carter; and siblings, Sandra and Melvin, both of Florida. She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Bernard Brodsky (dec. 1985), and parents, Irving and Rose Cohen.
Private funeral services will be held on May 20 at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family requests no visitation.
Contributions in loving memory of Renee can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.