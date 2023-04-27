Shirley J. Brody (nee Janovitz), beloved wife of the late Sanford, passed away April 26, 2023.
Loving mother of Mindy Lapine, Beth Brody and Scott (Rona) Brody. Devoted grandmother of Joshua (Jennifer) Lapine, Rachel (Adam) Arseneau, Matthew (Melissa) Cohen and Nina Cohen. Great-grandmother of Elliot S. Cohen. Dear sister of the late Mildred Shatinsky.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. April 30 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Shiva for Scott and Rona Brody, and Mindy Lapine will be held until 5 p.m. following services and from 6 to 9 p.m. April 30, and from 6 to 9 p.m. May 1 and May 2.
Beth Brody and her family request no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces/Lone Soldier Program, P.O. Box 4224 New York, NY 10163, or Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the charity of choice.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning May 1 by going to YouTube, under search enter: Shirley J. Brody Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.