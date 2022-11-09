Florence L. Brofman, 98, was born on Nov. 25, 1923, and passed Nov. 7, 2022.
Beloved daughter of the late Celia and Abe Brofman; loving sister of the late Dr. Bernard L. Brofman; beloved aunt of Steve (Sherri) Brofman, Neil (Roberta) Brofman and Ruthie (Dan) Babich; cherished great aunt of Douglas, Matthew, Timothy, Dawn, Brittany, Jaime, Cara and Kirsten; great-great-aunt of nine; special and loving cousin to Murray K. Lenson, of blessed memory, and Marilyn K. Lenson, Nadine Rachootin, Kevin Lenson, Amy Lenson Prass, Beth Levy and Mark Halper. Grateful to her wonderful caregiver, Yvette Moore.
Private family services were held at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Florence are suggested to Maltz-Vinney Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.